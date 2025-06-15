Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way

Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol's avatar
jacquelyn sauriol
1d

It makes perfect sense, when you realize that inflammatory reactions to EMFs include those inside the head and ears, this same age group is complaining of headache, tinnitus, and not being able to think, all inflammation of the nerves and blood vessels caused by severe platelet disruption/damage. Taking skullcap as tincture or tea would be my first recommendation, I avoid capsules of the herb because they can upset digestive processes. Buhner has good info on skullcap, here is one link https://neilnathanmd.com/book-review-stephen-buhner-on-mycoplasma-and-bartonella-treatment/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Katherine Corcoran
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture