Has anyone else noticed that some young people appear to have impaired hearing?

I ask this as I have been in a few situations recently which caused me to question whether the increasingly ubiquitous and often long-worn wireless earbuds are impacting the hearing of people wearing them with the impact most noticeable in the young. Perhaps young people are at increased risk of hearing loss as so many seem to wear wireless earbuds for extended periods of time. Or perhaps it is because they are using wireless earbuds as their nervous system is developing with myelination of nerves known to continue well into adulthood. The situations I’m referring to all involved people in their late teens or early 20s.

My workplace and the generational pattern of wireless earbud usage

I work in a fern nursery and the owner hires young people to help on Saturdays. These same young people sometimes work on a weekday during school or university holidays and so you get to work with them at times and to get to know them.

The wireless earbud usage pattern varies generationally: all of the young people working at the nursery use wireless earbuds regularly (and often for extended periods of time); the middle-aged people use wireless earbuds sometimes (but not as often as the young people and not generally for such extended periods of time); the much older workers, specifically the owner and another long-term worker both in their late 60s, they never wear wireless earbuds.

Tom? Tom!!?? Tom … are you deaf? I’m talking to you?!

The first time I noticed this phenomenon was at my work Christmas lunch in 2024. A young fellow who I shall refer to as Tom had to have his name called THREE times at the Christmas lunch table before he heard. To be clear, we were having lunch under an awning of the house on the nursery site which is not near any major road or any other houses and so it is actually a quiet location and there were less than 20 people present. This is how it played out:

A co-worker called out to Tom. No response.

So he called out again “Tom!!??”. Still no response.

And for a third time in a louder voice (with a slightly exasperated tone) the co-worker said: “Tom - are you deaf - I’m talking to you?!”.

Finally, Tom heard our co-worker who, I would like to stress, was sitting relatively close to Tom (ie at the same end of the table).

Tom is 21 years of age and had - at that stage - no diagnosed hearing issue.

Two more cases recently …

Much more recently - essentially a week ago prompting me to write this blog - I came across two more examples of young people appearing to have impaired hearing.

Example No. 1 at my local Finnish sauna - the music too loud for such a small space

The first example materialised during a trip to the local Finnish sauna with a friend and involved the young fellow who was the Aufgussmeister. We had booked the 10am (to 12pm) session on a Sunday and as it turned out this was an infusion session. An infusion session involves the Aufgussmeister conducting an Aufguss ritual. This involves placing ice cones with a variety of essential oils onto the hot coals of the sauna which the Aufgussmeister then fans about the sauna with a towel. The purpose of the Aufguss ritual is to enhance the sensory experience of the sauna and in our particular session music was also played.

What struck me when this young fellow turned the music on was that it was too loud for such a small space … and he didn’t seem to notice. It was a little odd. Nobody else seemed to mind and so I kept my mouth shut.

Example No. 1 at a cafe after the sauna - the young waiter talking too loudly

The second example materialised just after we left the sauna and visited a local cafe for lunch. The cafe was busy with lots of locals and tourists packed inside to enjoy warming soup or a tasty pie on a very cold Winter’s day.

One of the waiters - a nice young fellow in his late teens/ early 20s - spoke in a loud voice … persistently. Granted there were a lot of people in the cafe and there was some background noise, but this young fellow’s voice did seem unnecessarily loud.

In this instance I was reminded of a housemate I had when I went to university who I went dancing salsa with. On the odd occasion I didn’t go salsa dancing with her she would come home after dancing and speak in such a loud voice as her hearing had been impacted by the very loud salsa music - either DJ or band - and she wasn’t aware she was talking so loudly. I always had to ask her to speak more quietly at such times.

So … has anyone else noticed the same phenomenon? Are there any audiologists out there noticing more young people with impaired hearing?

I would love your thoughts.

Being able to hear the music of the world around you is one of life’s great gifts. Below are some tips on avoiding wireless earbuds which will help preserve your hearing if my hunch on this matter is correct. There are so many safe and positive solutions. Give one a go!

