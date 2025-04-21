“Nature’s soft nurse” (Shakespear, Henry VI)

Sleep is described as “Nature’s soft nurse” by William Shakespeare in ‘Henry IV’:

“O sleep, O gentle sleep, Nature's soft nurse, how have I frighted thee, That thou no more wilt weigh my eyelids down And steep my senses in forgetfulness?”

The Bard came up with a number of quite evocative quotes on sleep. Here is one from ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’:

"Sleep that sometimes shuts up sorrow's eye, steal me awhile from mine own company”

And another from ‘Julius Caesar’:

"Enjoy the honey-heavy dew of slumber"

In his poetic way Shakespeare speaks to some of the essential aspects of sleep that in its absence we feel the loss of.

So what inspired this blog? Well … it was yet another person staying in my house sleeping well

I was inspired to write this blog as yet another person staying at my place has remarked repeatedly … and in a shocked voice … that they are sleeping incredibly well in my house. Despite the shock of it all, they are very happy about this! We all know, there is almost nothing in this earthly realm so wonderful and restorative as a good night’s sleep, and so as you can imagine, this person is very happy!!!

By way of background, I rent out my spare room when I can and currently I am renting this room out to a very lovely nurse who needs a place to stay for a month or so. She is the person who noted in a shocked voice how well she is sleeping in my house. She said it again this morning after a nine-hour sleep: “I’m sleeping like a teenager again!”. She is 44 years of age by the way.

How I manage the man-made electromagnetic environment of the home

I will go into more detail but before I do, I would like to give you all a little overview of the set-up of the house. Firstly, I chose this house as it is located some distance from mobile phone base stations (MPBSs) and therefore suitable for an electrohypersensitive (EHS) person, at least from this metric standpoint. As such, the ambient digital electromagnetic radiation from MPBSs is low. Otherwise, I manage the man-made electromagnetic environment of the home as follows:

I use a wired Internet connection (ie no Wi-Fi)

I have managed (so far) to avoid having a smart meter installed on my home

I have a land-line phone and while I use a dumb phone (which is generally on airplane mode), I don’t have any other smart tech in the house

I use old style incandescent lightbulbs in much of the house (which have a lower blue light content) rather than using the newer power-saving lightbulbs (which have a higher blue light content) and minimize lighting at night (using lamps strategically placed), noting the blue light end of the light spectrum is known to impact sleep more than the red light end of the light spectrum

I turn off some power circuits in the house when it’s bedtime as there are some problems with the power wiring most easily dealt with in this way the house is a rental

I use the Geo protocol on my laptop (purple mode) available at blakes.com.au, and

I use dirty electricity filters on some power points to reduce the dirty electricity load on the power wiring.

I also have very generous neighbours who considered my sensitivity when they chose a smart meter, the installation of which was necessitated recently as they decided to install rooftop solar. They avoided a smart meter which transferred data wirelessly as their meter is located near my home office and the digital radiation from such a meter would likely have impacted me.

I wrote a blog post on smart meters not too long ago if you want to have a read:

Back to the well-rested nurse …

The morning after the first night ‘the nurse’ stayed in my house I asked if she had slept well. She said in a shocked voice that she’d slept for 9 ½ hours and that she hadn’t done that since she was a teenager. She then commented that the bed was incredibly comfortable.

The next morning, ‘the nurse’ got up and said “I slept a solid 8 hours. What’s going on!?” Again, she was a little shocked and again she attributed it to the very comfortable bed. I have never slept in that bed but I had been assured the mattress was very comfortable.

You’re possible sleeping so well as there is no smart meter on this house …

This pattern continued for the rest of the week and so I said, after another shocked admission of excellent sleep by ‘the nurse’ something along the lines of: “You’re possibly sleeping so well as there is no smart meter on this house”.

I will admit though that I wanted to add “I’m sure the fact there is no Wi-Fi or other smart tech (aside from what you are using) and that the lighting is actually conducive to better sleep and that the dodgy power circuit has been turned off might well also be positively impacting your sleep” but I decided against it. I stick to the KISS approach in these instances - Keep it Simple Stupid - as the notion that the man-made electromagnetic environment might be impacting a person’s sleep is new to most people.

‘The nurse’, a very lovely person, then commented again on how comfortable the bed was and went on to say that she would love to buy it off me. I was a little surprised by this as she knows the bed is second-hand with some stains on the mattress (no smells though!!). She then commented quietly – more to herself than to me – that the area is very quiet, which is indeed true.

And so, our conversations continue: ‘the nurse’ attributing her recently improved sleep to the very comfortable bed and the quiet of the area and me occasionally adding that it may well be because there is no smart meter on this house.

The nurse is not the only person to experience much improved sleep in my house – some examples

I don’t have many people stay over but those of an age, let’s say middle aged and older, experience much better sleep in my home (conditions as outlined above). Here are some examples:

1. Girlfriend No. 1 (aged in her late 50s and a good sleeper) - visits quite regularly and stays over quite often said she sleeps very well ‘in the Blue Mountains’ (ie my house); she originally attributed her improved sleep to the lighting in the house and that she is sleeping in a queen size bed alone and has more space than usual (ie: not with her husband as is usual) but now comments that the lower digital radiation levels might well be having an impact too.

2. Girlfriend No. 2 (aged in her early 60s and a very bad sleeper ie an insomniac ) - has stayed over 3 times over the years. She has slept like a log each time she has stayed – can you imagine her shock – aside from the time she had a bad cold and kept waking up as her sinuses were blocked and as she had a bad cough too.

3. Mother (in her 70s and someone who can get to sleep easily but wakes 3 – 5 times a night) – has only stayed once but she was in bed in the morning when I went to the bathroom and said ‘Good Morning’ as it was 8.30am in the morning and we had to get up and get going. She asked what the time was and when I told her she was so shocked as she had only woken once in the night and didn’t realise she had slept so long (and well).

4. My friend from Ireland (in his 40s) – told me he slept very well in my house too when I was telling him all these stories of people sleeping well in my house.

‘The Nurse’ left early this week

I started this blog a couple of weeks ago and so in the real timeline of things, ‘the nurse’ left earlier this week moving into the new apartment she had bought after having stayed for just over a month. By this stage I had mentioned that perhaps the improved electromagnetic environment was positively impacting her sleep, saying something along the lines of what I had wanted to say previously which I’ll cut and paste below (for emphasis) … but phrased more gently:

“I’m sure the fact there is no Wi-Fi or other smart tech (aside from what you are using) and that the lighting is actually conducive to better sleep and that the dodgy power circuit has been turned off might well also be positively impacting your sleep”

Not long before she left she commented that if she can’t sleep so well in her new place there might be a knock on the door and I’ll find her there with her doona wanting a sleepover. We had a bit of a laugh and I assured her if the room was available she could have a sleepover. Then, the day before she left she said: “Well, if I can’t sleep in my new apartment I’ll rent it out and come and rent from you!” We both laughed. Later I thought: “Perhaps she was being serious?” Time will tell.

She really slept well in my house which makes me very happy. Sleep is indeed (to quote Shakespeare one more time): “Nature's soft nurse”.

Evidence that man-made electromagnetic radiation impacts people’s well-being including the sleep of some individuals?

There is a veritable mountain of evidence that man-made electromagnetic radiation impacts people’s well-being including the sleep of some individuals. Here is just one example of a small study completed in India examining the effect of EMR from mobile phone base stations on general health (and salivary function):

• Singh, Kushpal; Nagaraj, Anup1; Yousuf, Asif2,; Ganta, Shravani1; Pareek, Sonia2; Vishnani, Preeti1. Effect of electromagnetic radiations from mobile phone base stations on general health and salivary function. Journal of International Society of Preventive and Community Dentistry 6(1): 54-59, Jan–Feb 2016. | DOI: 10.4103/2231-0762.175413

Note that in this study researchers compared outcomes in people living near a MPBS (cases) and those living 1km or more from a MPBS (controls) and here are the results:

“It was unveiled that a majority of the subjects who were residing near the mobile base station complained of sleep disturbances, headache, dizziness, irritability, concentration difficulties, and hypertension. A majority of the study subjects had significantly lesser stimulated salivary secretion (P < 0.01) as compared to the control subjects.”

This website summarises some key literature in this area: https://www.emfanalysis.com/research/.

To do:

1. Consider replacing some of your power saving lightbulbs with the old incandescent lightbulbs if you can OR minimise lighting at nighttime using lamps or even a candle or two (where safe) or strategically placed night lights.

2. ‘Get a clue’, and by this I mean that you will need to start to learn about the man-made electromagnetic environment of your home (as a good starting point). To do this you will need a good meter. Jeromy Johnson at www.emfanalysis.com has recommendations and Blakes sells a well calibrated three-in-one meter (covering radiofrequency radiation used in our digital tech as well as low frequency electrical and magnetic fields).

3. Take a trip away if you can to a location with minimal tech and see how you sleep.