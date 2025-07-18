“Published by Creazilla - Author: OpenMoji; Source: OpenMoji Project”

I was at my local fish mongers recently and lamented to the owner of the shop that I missed one of his staff members - let’s call her Cathy - as she was so lovely. She always had a big smile on her face and said “Hello beautiful!” with her strong accent - she is Chinese-Australian - to literally everyone she served. Nobody cared about her strong accent which made her a bit hard to follow at times. Why? As she was so nice to be around and you always left the shop feeling really good.

My fishmonger went on to explain that Cathy only worked 2 days a week as she was in her early 70s and wanting to work less. I said again “I really miss her” and then my fishmonger turned to me and said (of his staff): “They don’t have any personality”. Of course he would notice this as he has a lot of personality and when he is in the shop the whole joint pulsates with his personality and his energy; when he isn’t there the shop feels a little … flat.

What my fishmonger mate said crystalised something that had been niggling at my consciousness, something I had noticed before but which seemed to become much more obvious - essentially standing out like a sore thumb (to me at least) - since the COVID Pandemic. Many of my fishmonger’s staff lack affect. I suppose the lack of affect of the young people really stands out. Why? As young people are full of energy and seem to be able to have fun (with their buddies or work mates) pretty well most places where they are well-fed and safe. Young people are quite expressive in my experience.

What does the term ‘affect’ mean and why are so many young people showing a lack of it (affect)?

Why are so many young people showing a lack of affect? In laymen’s terms affect refers to observable expression of emotion and it is how a person outwardly displays their feelings through facial expressions, tone of voice, body language, and other nonverbal cues. So a young person exhibiting a ‘lack of affect’ means this young people shows a lack of observable emotion. This is definitely something I have noticed.

Is it something to do with smartphones and other devices?

The first iPhone was released into the US market in 2007 with other countries following suit not long after this. For example, the first iPhone released into the Australian market was the second-generation iPhone 3G and the year of release was 2008.

I used an iPhone 3G for a couple of years but when I worked out I was electrohypersensitive (EHS) in about 2010 I changed my use pattern. When I wasn’t making a call or texting I popped my phone on airplane mode, which I started to do to reduce near field radiofrequency digital electromagnetic radiation from my mobile. I did this most of the time as I didn’t need my mobile for work and people were still in the habit of making plans in advance rather than at the last minute (which is much more often the case now than before the smartphone era).

What I noticed when I stopped using my iPhone so much: the focus and intention of people using a smartphone had been taken from the reality around them to some other place

When I stopped using my iPhone so much I noticed something profound had happened with the introduction of these devices into more and more people’s hands. I am sure many older people will have noticed this too.

The world around me had changed with people completely absorbed by these tiny devices. I remember thinking that if a super-model were to walk by naked most people would not notice them - so absorbed were people in their smartphones. Their focus and intention had been taken from the reality around them to some other place. It was like this small device had connected them to a metaphorical pot of gold at the end of a digital electromagnetic radiation rainbow. They were far less present in the reality around them and more absorbed and focussed on a non-present something ‘other’.

Have smart devices got in the way of our interactions with others with the most noticeable impacts being seen in the young?

Back to the young people working in my local fish shop and their lack of affect. I am really beginning to wonder whether all of the time we spent staring into our screens as we consume more and more content via this medium is impacting the development of babies and children in particular as they grow into young adults.

Think about this. Babies learn by observing the world around them and mimicking those they interact with. What then happens if their primary care giver (or care givers) is consumed by content on a smart device. What if instead of interacting with their child most of the time a parent (or other caregiver) prefers to - or has to - spend time on their phone? There are many valid reasons a parent might do this: a parent might need to check work emails or they might need to catch up with a relative or friend on their smartphone, they might be lonely and needing some contact with the outside world, or they might just want to have a break and forget the time as they scroll from website to website. We’ve all been there. They may even give the baby a smart device to entertain them as they need a break.

How then will a baby learn to express their emotions if they are not being interacted with. Conversely you could ask the question - how will they learn to read other people’s emotions.

“Children are growing up blank-faced and without the human charm of facial expression” (Dr Naomi Wolf on Telegram)

I follow Dr Naomi Wolf on Telegram. Many will know of her work and that she came to some note in the early 90s with the release of her first book “The Beauty Myth’. Dr Wolf is now the CEO of a tech company and it would be hard for anyone to make the claim that she is anti tech. She posted a month or so ago the following after a trip to New York City where she lived for many years:

“Was on the Upper West Side for the first time in years. Moms and dads, if you have trusted your baby or toddler to a nanny, 90 per cent sure she is on the phone and your child is staring blankly at the world. Better to have a parent at home to talk to and play with the child. And put down your own phone please. Children are growing up blank-faced and without the human charm of facial expressions.”

Enough said.

Time to get off our phones and interact in person with the people around us, most importantly, babies and young people, the generations which will spend an unimaginable amount of time on screens moving forward.