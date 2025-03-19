Each time a new technology deployment occurs, a sub-set of the population becomes sick. The deployment of smart meters to replace analogue power meters on residences and businesses, for the measurement of electricity usage (and gas and water in some instances), constitutes another such technological deployment and, perhaps unsurprisingly, some individuals became very ill when smart meters were deployed in Australia.

What is interesting is that people who knew they were electrohypersensitive (EHS) before smart meters were deployed in their area - and I am one such person - were on the lookout for technological upgrades that might be harmful to their health. As such, the smart meter deployment that made so many people sick actually generally affected individuals who were not EHS at the time: people who could handle the booming 2G/3G/4G (and now 5G) networks and their smartphones and other smart tech and wi-fi networks in their workplaces and wi-fi at home.

That is precisely why the Australian Energy Market Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) was forced to make a ruling in 2019 to allow metering coordinators to deactivate the communications on already-installed smart meters.

Here is a link to the final ruling:

https://www.aemc.gov.au/news-centre/media-releases/final-rule-enable-metering-coordinators-deactivate-smart-meter?utm_medium=email

And here is a link to the Stop Smart Meters Australia blogpost with commentary and detail on the specifics of the ruling:

https://stopsmartmeters.com.au/2019/04/05/nsw-qld-sa-tas-and-act-electricity-customers-allowed-to-have-communications-on-already-installed-smart-meters-turned-off/

The smart meters deployment that made so many people sick actually generally affected non-EHS sufferers - some examples

Example 1: People reporting symptoms when the Victoria Government mandated rollout of wireless smart meters commenced in 2009

Not long after I became ill in 2005 the Victorian Government became the first state (or territory) in Australia to mandate the roll out of smart meters to replace existing analogue power meters on residences and business in 2006. While the mandate was made in 2006, the actual deployment commenced in 2009. The Victorian Government’s position was that the old power meter on every residence or business had to be upgraded to a smart meter.

Once the actual deployment commenced, there were numerous examples in the media indicating that some people became very ill when a wireless smart meter replaced the old analogue power meter on either their home or a neighbour’s home. For example, an article in the Herald Sun in Melbourne reported that Marc and Maureen Florio and their 4 children had left their home, claiming that they had been experiencing constant headaches and sleep deprivation since the installation of a smart meter on a neighbour’s home 3 weeks earlier.

For a bit more detail you can read the following published case series - “Self-Reporting of Symptom Development From Exposure to Radiofrequency Fields of Wireless Smart Meters in Victoria, Australia: A Case Series” (noting the article is not freely available and so you’ll have to ask something with access to university library databases to download you a copy if you are interested in reading the whole article). In brief, this determination of the types of symptoms that Victorian residents in the case series (n=92) were developing from exposure to wireless smart meters found that the most frequently reported symptoms from exposure to smart meters were:

insomnia headaches tinnitus fatigue cognitive disturbances dysesthesias (abnormal sensation), and dizziness.

Here is a copy of the conclusions shown in the Abstract:

“Interestingly, the vast majority of Victoria cases did not state that they had been sufferers of electromagnetic hypersensitivity syndrome (EHS) prior to exposure to the wireless meters ….”

The author found the effects of these symptoms on people lives were significant! Now that is putting it mildly, as the Victorian Government was playing hardball in the early years of the deployment and did not allow people made seriously ill by a newly installed smart meter to have the meter removed from their home. These people were begging for help and advice; the Victorian Government would not act. People involved in Stop Smart Meters Australia - and yep that organisation was set up by Victorians as the first state in Australia to mandate/ deploy wireless smart meters - have told me that many people ended up selling their home and moving out of the state to escape the mandate of Victoria as they were so ill in their home with a wireless smart meter attached. Grim hey!

Due to the hard work of Victorians, we are fortunate (for the time-being at least) to be able to refuse an upgrade of the analogue power meter on our residence if the analogue meter is still working.

Example 2: Case of individual who became very ill on return from a holiday when bank of smart meters installed on his apartment block

Here is a link to well documented case of an individual with a successful career in Silicon Valley who became extremely ill on returning from a holiday after a bank of smart meters was installed on his apartment block (unknown to him) not far from his bedroom - https://www.emfanalysis.com/about/. Note Jeromy states the following:

“As a civil engineer and as a manager at a large Silicon Valley firm, I was around multiple computers, Wi-Fi and cell phones nearly 24/7 for over a decade without feeling any ill effects. That all changed when I returned from summer vacation that year.”

While Jeromy is very healthy now, he still has to manage his exposures unlike before the smart meter exposure sensitised him.

Example 3: A super strong friend who now has Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and neurological symptoms that are so bad he crashed into the wall of his bedroom (right near the smart meter incidentally)

I was chatting to a friend from my undergraduate university days not too long ago and he mentioned he had Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (CFS). For those unfamiliar with CFS, below is a snip of material from a published case study on EHS being a possible exacerbator of CFS with a current definition of the syndrome:

When my friend told me this I was shocked as this fellow was one of the strongest people I’ve ever known. Not only was he fit - able to ride his bicycle many kilometres two and from work - but he was physically incredibly strong. Despite having been a desk jockey for many years he could easily work 18 hours on a day over the weekend doing hard physical labour (building a retaining wall in the backyard as an example). In his own words “he was a beast”.

As we had our video-chat catch up I wondered to myself whether he should be using earpods and Wi-Fi (rather than a wired connection), primarily as I knew that digital exposures from such devices exacerbated my EHS. To be honest, I didn’t even think about possible smart meter involvement.

The conversation moved on and I was discussing how smart meters were making some people very sick when he mentioned he had lost his balance so badly in his bedroom that he had knocked a hole in bedroom wall … with his head! Then, he went on to describe how one day he had been playing his electric guitar on his bed - near his bedhead - and he couldn’t really play his guitar as there was so much interference (electrical). He’s no fool and as he knew the power meter box was on the other side of that wall he decided to change the layout of his bedroom, and he positioned his bedhead on the opposite wall … away from the electrical interference.

For some strange reason I had assumed the power meter on my friend’s house must have been an analogue meter, possibly as not all locations in Greater Sydney had them at this point-in-time, but my friend said “No, it’s a smart meter!” I thought: ‘Cripes! I bet that was why you lost your balance so badly” and suggested he try and get it removed.

The neurologist my friend was consulting thought my friend’s symptoms were due to early childhood trauma. While I don’t discount such an impact at all as significant trauma impacts people in many different ways, I know specialists in general have little to no knowledge of the biological impacts of digitally pulsed radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation. Furthermore, like most busy ambitious people heavily reliant on said technology, they appear to have little interest in learning in this area. Fortunately, while so many people have experienced trauma in their childhood, most of them don’t develop CFS/ EHS. Clearly some people are more susceptible to this form of radiation than others.

