Why so much repetitive content in all of our media?
As repetitive content is identified by our subconscious mind and drives group pressure and leads the way to safety in the group
  
Katherine Corcoran
More and more people are what my friend describes as 'Wi-Fi white'
Why is this so?
  
Katherine Corcoran
“Do you have too much electricity in your body!”
So said an old timer who used to be a farmer when he heard I was made sick by wireless networks/ mobile networks
  
Katherine Corcoran

A newly emerged disease state – Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS)
An introduction to EHS including some resources to help you understand EHS people
  
Katherine Corcoran
Dialling down the digital radiation coming from your smartphone …
It's as easy as turning off some apps
  
Katherine Corcoran
Where have all the small songbirds gone?
Are increasing electromagnetic digital radiation loads impacting our songbirds?
  
Katherine Corcoran
