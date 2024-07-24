Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
It looks like Smart Meters make some people very sick (3 examples) ...
In response to community pushback the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) acted in 2019 to enable metering coordinators to deactivate smart meter…
19 hrs ago
Katherine Corcoran
1
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
It looks like Smart Meters make some people very sick (3 examples) ...
3
February 2025
Glyphosate and man-made radiation/ fields (from Wi-Fi etc) ...
A particularly bad combination for some?
Feb 15
Katherine Corcoran
2
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
Glyphosate and man-made radiation/ fields (from Wi-Fi etc) ...
1
July 2024
Sunlight is life friendly light …
When done right!
Jul 24, 2024
Katherine Corcoran
1
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
Sunlight is life friendly light …
January 2024
Why so much repetitive content in all of our media?
As repetitive content is identified by our subconscious mind and drives group pressure and leads the way to safety in the group
Jan 24, 2024
Katherine Corcoran
2
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
Why so much repetitive content in all of our media?
More and more people are what my friend describes as 'Wi-Fi white'
Why is this so?
Jan 17, 2024
Katherine Corcoran
1
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
More and more people are what my friend describes as 'Wi-Fi white'
“Do you have too much electricity in your body!”
So said an old timer who used to be a farmer when he heard I was made sick by wireless networks/ mobile networks
Jan 3, 2024
Katherine Corcoran
1
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
“Do you have too much electricity in your body!”
November 2023
Want to improve the man-made EMF environment of your home or workspace?
Metrics you need to focus on to create relaxing and well-being supporting indoor spaces with a beautiful 'vibe'
Nov 29, 2023
Katherine Corcoran
1
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
Want to improve the man-made EMF environment of your home or workspace?
October 2023
Locating transmitters of digital radiation in your area in Australia … including mobile phone base stations
By using the Radio Frequency National Site Archive (RFNSA)
Oct 8, 2023
Katherine Corcoran
2
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
Locating transmitters of digital radiation in your area in Australia … including mobile phone base stations
September 2023
My experience of Electrohypersensitivity (EHS) – PART 1 (2005 – early 2014)
How my EHS has changed from when it started in 2005 to early 2014 when I left the City
Sep 20, 2023
Katherine Corcoran
1
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
My experience of Electrohypersensitivity (EHS) – PART 1 (2005 – early 2014)
August 2023
A newly emerged disease state – Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS)
An introduction to EHS including some resources to help you understand EHS people
Aug 30, 2023
Katherine Corcoran
5
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
A newly emerged disease state – Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS)
1
Dialling down the digital radiation coming from your smartphone …
It's as easy as turning off some apps
Aug 23, 2023
Katherine Corcoran
3
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
Dialling down the digital radiation coming from your smartphone …
2
Where have all the small songbirds gone?
Are increasing electromagnetic digital radiation loads impacting our songbirds?
Aug 16, 2023
Katherine Corcoran
2
Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way
Where have all the small songbirds gone?
